Art exhibition displays the work of St Vincent de Paul pupils

PUPILS at St Vincent de Paul Primary School in Ligoniel have showcased their talents through art with the school's second annual art exhibition.

The exhibition was displayed at Ligoniel Community Centre, with families invited to come along to view the artwork.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy was also in attendance as he helped Principal Bronagh McVeigh presenting some prizes to the pupils who excelled in their art this year.

Kerry O’Kane, Arts Co-ordinator at the school, said: "The work started in September with art classes in school.

"We teach the children different art mediums such as working with clay, monoprints, acrylic paint on canvas and watercolours.

"Art is so important for the children, especially those who aren’t as academic. It allows them to excel in a different area."