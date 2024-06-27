WATCH: Afternoon tea a delightful new take on an old favourite at the Glenowen

ORIGINATING in the early 1840s, afternoon tea was initially developed as a private social event for ladies interested in climbing the upper echelons of society.

Afternoon tea is a post-lunch (or pre-dinner) treat composed of sandwiches (usually cut delicately into fingers), scones with clotted cream and jam, sweet pastries and cakes.

These days, afternoon tea is no longer a social statement, rather it's usually enjoyed as an occasional indulgence or to celebrate a special event, such as a birthday, a pre-wedding party, or baby shower with a group of friends.

From this weekend, the renowned Glenowen Bar and Kitchen are launching their own afternoon tea and head of the launch, I was invited down to sample the new concept.

The first thing to note when afternoon tea arrives is the generous size of the offering, which is of course shared by two people.

On the savoury side of things, the finger sandwiches – classic egg and onion and chicken mayo – were a perfect start along with potato and leek soup.

Next was probably the highlight for me and that was the homemade sausage rolls – pork and black pudding and pork and chorizo, which were really light, tantalisingly savoury and full of flavour.

The mini scones were also superb – freshly made and topped with butter and jam, although perhaps the aforementioned clotted cream would have been a better alternative.

On to the sweet section – and where to begin with the huge board of treats?

Again, everything is homemade and a testament to the effort and thought that the Glenowen has put into this new take on an old favourite.

The sweet treats included donuts and toffee sauce, shortbread, chocolate-covered raspberry ruffle treats and chocolate brownies. To be honest, I had just about enough room for one of each and, even with two people tucking in, there is more than enough to take something home in a doggy bag. And trust me, it will all soon disappear at home, just as it did here in the office.

Washed down with tea or coffee, the Glenowen is definitely on to a winner with their afternoon tea.

To mark the launch this weekend, the Glenowen is donating ten afternoon teas to a Palestine Aid Ireland fundraising effort.

The first one is available to win by liking, sharing and tagging a friend via the Glenowen Facebook page.

The other nine sets of afternoon tea are available to book, with all money raised going directly to Palestine Aid Ireland.

They will also be donating a further two sets every week of the summer, just pay a minimum of £40 per couple and all the money goes to Palestine Aid Ireland.

Call 02890 629480 to book today.