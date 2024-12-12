WATCH: Champion boxer Cacace switches on the Christmas Tree lights in Tullymore

WEST Belfast's very own super-featherweight boxing champion Anthony Cacace was on hand to turn on the Christmas Tree lights at Tullymore last night.

The boxer – who lifted the Aisling Sports Award last month – joined Santa Claus at the event on Wednesday night, organised by Upper Andersonstown Community Forum.

Michael George from the group said: "A massive thank you to our very own world champ and all-round good guy Anto Cacace, who joined Santa, in turning on the Christmas lights in Tullymore.

"I would also like to thank our good friends from Rossa GAC children's choir, our volunteers and hard-working team who made this year's Christmas event a great night for our local families.

"A Happy Christmas and peaceful 2025 to all."