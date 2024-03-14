WATCH: Celebrate St Patrick's Day in style at Green’s

GREEN’S Quality Furniture and Hardware on the Falls Road are coming out in style to celebrate this year’s St Patrick’s Day.

The Best of the West award winning retailer, who hare a mainstay on the Falls Road, will be hosting a free event for the community on Saturday 16 March from 12 noon. The event will feature bouncy castles, candyfloss, face-painting, slushie machines, popcorn and balloons and will be held in the car park space beside the shop.

Green’s is run around three main aspects: confectionary, grocers and of course the famous furniture shop. People come near and far to shop in Green's, all the way from Strabane, Coalisland, Omagh and even Bundoran.

Green’s is renowned in the area for well-priced good quality goods – from tables and chairs to their fresh apples and pears, they have everything and more. Come along this St Patrick’s Day and enjoy the fun!

Green’s • 85 Falls Rd, Belfast BT12 4PE