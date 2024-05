WATCH: Cliftonville celebrate Irish Cup triumph with open-top bus tour across Belfast

CLIFTONVILLE Football Club have celebrated their first Irish Cup victory in 45 years with an open-top bus parade across Belfast.

The Reds beat Linfield 3-1 after extra time in Saturday’s showpiece final at Windsor Park.

Monday’s whistlestop tour across the city began at Cassidy’s Bar at 1.15pm, before stops at St Matthews Social Club, Market Community Centre, The Rose and Crown, The Devenish, The Rock Bar and The Glenpark, before finishing at Cliftonville’s Solitude stadium at 6pm.