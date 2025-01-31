WATCH: McCann's award-winning Fish and Chips opens on Shaws Road

ORIGINATING in Newcastle, Co Down, McCann's award-winning Fish and Chip shop has now opened on the Shaws Road in West Belfast.

Situated at the former Feeley's and Fryz Guyz premises, McCann's is now the new home of fish and chips on the Shaws Road.

McCann's has won multiple awards in recent years for the quality of their fish, which features on their chippy menu which also includes their famous Crispy Chicken Wings. McCann's also have an extensive pizza menu, which includes classics as well as signature pizzas.

Daniel McCann, who is heading up McCann's Shaws Road with his brother Darren, explained: "We started off with a chip van before we opened a fish and chip shop in Newcastle.

"We pride ourselves in our fish, which is freshly battered to order.

Fish Supper

"We are excited to be here in West Belfast. The feedback so far from local people has been fantastic. They are delighted to see a chippy open again on the Shaws Road.

"Pizzas is a new thing for us. We have taken time to put together a menu which we think has a bit of something for everyone. We wanted to change up your standard pizza menu to add our own stance.

"We have pizzas with toppings such as Caramelized Hot Honey Pineapple to add a different bit of flavour."

McCann's is open 12 noon to 10pm daily with delivery service available. You can also order online at www.mccannsfishandchips.co.uk.

McCann's Fish and Chips

80 Shaws Road

Belfast

Tel: 02890 132754