WATCH: Singer Daniel O'Donnell delights residents with special visit to Kilwee Care Home

ACCLAIMED singer Daniel O'Donnell delighted residents of Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry with a special visit on Thursday.

The 62-year-old Donegal native became the first artist to have a different album in the British charts every year for 25 consecutive years – now extended to 36!

Daniel was welcomed into Kilwee on Thursday afternoon as he met and chatted with residents and staff, posing for photographs.

Kilwee Care Home Manager Deborah Campbell was delighted with the visit.

"We had been in contact with Daniel's management and we couldn't believe it when he said he would call in to visit us," she said.

"He was in Belfast to do an interview on the UTV Life programme which airs on Friday night.

This Friday evening at 7 - @PamBallantine will be talking to music star @Daniel0Donnell pic.twitter.com/yBNF6li0SN — UTV Life (@UTVLife) April 24, 2024

"All the residents were so excited when they heard the news. He is such a lovely man."

Speaking about the visit, Daniel praised everyone at Kilwee.

"I really enjoyed visiting the residents and staff at Kilwee," he said. "It is always nice to be able to go and visit people and see the enjoyment my music brings them.

"Kilwee is a beautiful care home. I really enjoyed listening to all the stories from the residents and I commend the staff here for their hard work and wish everyone all the best."

