WATCH: Something for everyone with exciting new menu at Ben Madigan's

A BRAND new all-day food menu has been launched at Ben Madigan's Bar and Restaurant in North Belfast.

Located on the Cavehill Road, the newly refurbished premises which re-opened over four years ago, continues to go from strength to strength, offering a friendly atmosphere and award winning local food and drink.

Having visited Ben Madigan's a number of times recently for their £9.95 lunch offer, new cocktail menu and a Jameson whiskey tasting night, another visit to sample their new all-day menu was eagerly anticipated.

As midday approached, myself and three colleagues had worked up a lunchtime appetite that would be befitting for what was to lie ahead.

Our task for the day was simple – to sample some more of what Ben Madigan's has to offer on the new all-day menu.

First up was the starters and we were presented with six options from the menu.

The absolute highlight was the Prawn Pil Pil, a Spanish dish known for its burst of garlic and chilli flavour. It consisted of king prawns, fried in a rich garlic, chorizo and tomato sauce served with toasted sourdough.

The delicious Prawn Pil Pil

The dish is a personal favourite of mine – both at home and in Spain and it did not disappoint, using the sourdough to mop up every drop.

Another favourite of mine and a welcome new addition to the Ben Madigan's menu is Salt and Pepper Squid. Crispy fried squid, tossed in salt and pepper flour and served on a bed of crispy salad and a spiced roasted garlic mayo, it was superb. Crisp, spicy coating and hot, tender squid makes for an irresistible combination.

Another new addition to the starter menu is the Beef Brisket Tacos – strips of marinated beef brisket served in a toasted tortilla shell filled with chipotle, apple slaw and cheese.

I wouldn't really be a tacos person as such, especially for a starter but I was really impressed by this offering. The beef brisket was tender and fell apart as it should and bursting with flavour. I would definitely consider ordering it again on a return visit.

Other starters we sampled included Honey Chilli Chicken – another new addition to the all-day menu. Tender strips of chicken tossed in honey chilli sauce, it really hit the spot.

We also tried some starters from the old menu – Ox Liver Pate served with a rich honey dressed salad on toasted sourdough and smoked salmon with cream cheese and watercress, served with Ben Madigan’s homemade wheaten offer, a great variety to the starters with something for all tastebuds.

On to the main courses and the stand-out was the Whole-Grilled Sole, cooked in butter and served with garlic baby potatoes, wilted spinach and a smoked bacon garlic butter.

Whole-Grilled Sole

As a lover of anything garlic, this dish was delicious and the fish was so fresh, we were informed it has only arrived just minutes before our arrival.

A colleague across the table said he was a big fan of duck and the pan fried duck breast, served pink, with orange and rosemary gnocchi, charred leeks and a red wine jus looked and tasted fantastic. Some people often complain that duck is simply too fatty but this duck breast was perfect.

Another personal favourite of mine was the Slow Roasted Pork Belly with dauphinoise potatoes, crumbled black pudding, apple, cabbage and red wine jus. I have to say I am more of a fan of the Chinese version of pork belly which is crispy, the Ben Madigan's pork belly was fatty and juicy in equal measure. What lay underneath in the dauphinoise potatoes, crumbled black pudding, apple, cabbage and red wine jus was the highlight of the day for me. I have now found a new unbeatable combination when it comes to 'sides'.

Back to the fish and the Lemon Herb Crusted Salmon with summer greens, pea puree and dill crushed potato served with a seafood cream sauce was a real hit for me. Again the taste and presentation were on point.

We also tried the Ben's Chicken Curry – chunks of tender chicken served with roasted vegetables in signature curry with savoury rice and naan bread and the 'Sugar Pit' slow roasted Pork Chop on a bed of creamy apple mash, served with honey roasted carrots and butter fried tenderstem broccoli, served with a rich gravy. Both these dishes were welcomed home by a colleague for her family such was how full the rest of us were!

With our bellies bursting, there was little room but just enough to sample some of the desserts – Chocolate Fudge Cake served with vanilla ice-cream and the Ice-Cream Sundae – consisting of layers of vanilla ice cream and hot chocolate sauce with a crunch nut topping.

As we left Ben Madigan's, we reflected on a delightful Thursday afternoon lunch. It is clear the Ben Madigan's team have upped their game with the new additions to the all-day menu. There really are some mouth-watering choices. I am already looking forward to a return visit in the near future. The only question is – what to go for next time?

Try the All-Day Menu at Ben Madigan's for yourself – call 02896 922 009 or book your table online at www.benmadigansbar.com.