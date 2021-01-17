Plan for 22-home development in Lower Ormeau

Council officials have recommended the approval of 22 social homes in the Ormeau area.

Plans to build homes on existing green space on McClure Street are to be considered at Belfast City Council’s Planning committee on Tuesday. The proposals by Apex Housing would see the construction of 20 detached two-storey houses and two apartments with associated site works, parking and landscaping.

Previous plans to build 27 dwellings with no car parking on the same site were dismissed at appeal. However, the Planning Appeals Commission determined that the use of the site for social housing represented a substantial community benefit, which would outweigh the loss of the open space in the area.

In a report compiled ahead of the next week’s Planning Committee meeting, officials said that “proposal is considered acceptable and planning permission is recommended”.

The recommendation comes despite 49 objections received from 32 different persons/addresses, and two petitions of objection with 36 signatories. The plans received just six letters of support. Grounds for objection included concerns around traffic, loss of daylight, loss of open space, and impact on the “character” of the area.

The recommendation from City Hall planners comes subject to a number of conditions including a stipulation that occupants may not move into the homes before the completion works of associated road works. It also includes a number of conditions aimed at protecting the local environment including and human health.