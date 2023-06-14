GALLERY: First day of Clonard Novena celebrated in glorious sunshine

THE sun shone brightly down on Clonard Monastery on Wednesday as the first day of the Novena began.

Held in honour of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the church was filled with the faithful, with people coming from far and wide for the festival of faith.

The annual nine day of prayers and petitions sees thousands of people attend the Falls monastery every year.

Crowds gathered in prayer outside the church and in the adjacent gardens where a statue of Our Lady is situated. The peaceful aura of the Novena could be felt by all in attendance.

Clonard Novena will continue until the 22nd June. The theme of this year’s Novena is 'Towards a New Vision of Church'.

Speaking on this year’s theme, Fr Peter Burns of Clonard Monastery said: "We’re trying to reflect on what the Church of the future will look like. We will have a different aspect of it each day during the nine days.

“On the Saturday, there will be a Special Blessing of the Sick at all masses and on Sunday we are going to have a Blessing of Children at all the masses. On Sunday evening, a youth session with Mass will take place at 8pm.”

Inter-Church Day will take place on Monday 19th June.

Clonard Solemn Novena sessions between Monday to Saturday are 6:45am, 9:30am, 11:30am, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm and on Sunday there is an extra session: 6:45am, 9:30am, 11:30am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 6:00pm, 8:00pm.