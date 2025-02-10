Boxing: Nottingham holds no fear for Cacace as May 10 fight with Wood confirmed

Anthony Cacace has reiterated his stance that trading the IBF title for a shot at Leigh Wood is one that makes most sense for him and his family Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

GOING into the lion's den holds no fear for Anthony Cacace as it was finally confirmed on Monday that he will travel to Nottingham to take on Leigh Wood at the Motorpoint Arena on May 10.

The West Belfast man's IBO super-featherweight title will be on the line for what is another opportunity for Cacace to exact some Belfast revenge on the man who stopped Michael Conlan in a fight of the year back in 2022 when Wood was defending his WBA featherweight title.

Wood has not boxed since defending his featherweight crown with a knockout win over Josh Warrington in October 2023, enduring a frustrating absence but will make the step up to the 130lb division for the first time to face former IBF holder Cacace in what is likely to be another raucous night as Belfast goes up against Nottingham once again.

He is more than happy to go on the road again, having defeated another man who was previously a thorn in the side of Belfast boxers, Josh Warrington, in his last outing at Wembley Stadium back in September.

"It's massive," Cacace acknowledged.

"I'm going into the lion's den, and I am raring to go, can't wait. These are the nights I live for. I want to big big fights, earn good money and retire healthy.

"It doesn't matter where I'm fighting, I'll always have my family, friends and support coming over. This is still a new experience and I've never done this (gamble in a big fight in the opponent's home town). I'm 36 years of age now and won't get the chance to do this too much in the future, so let's go."

Wood breathed new life into his career when stopping Can Xu for the featherweight title in the summer of 2021 before making a successful first defence against Conlan. He lost out next time to Mexico's Mauricio Lara, but regained the belt in a rematch before stopping Warrington.

The Nottingham man is noted for his power and relentless style, so the opportunity to take on his fellow 36-year-old is one that Cacace was only too happy to take and do it behind enemy lines.

Questions about how the lengthy lay-off and step up in weight class will play out for 'Leigh-thal' will only be answered on the night, but Cacace is confident he will have too much for the best version of the former featherweight king.

"I think Leigh is a great fighter - has the balls and heart - but I just believe in myself," he stressed.

"I don't believe any feather or super-feather beats me and that's just as simple as that.

"It's going to be a cagey enough fight. He's a big puncher, has balls to burn, fighting in his home town - all the factors that are going to make this a great fight."

🥊 Cacace v Wood



📅 May 10th 2025



🏟️ Nottingham



📺 Live on DAZN



For anyone travelling over I will be getting an allocation of tickets. Will keep yous all updated. Appreciate the support 🙏🏻



Let’s go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YCsiK1EbRC — 🇮🇪 Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) February 10, 2025

This match-up means that Cacace is no longer IBF champion, having opted to ditch the title in order to maximise his earnings.

He had been mandated to face Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez, but insisted the numbers didn't add up and makes no apologies for taking on the bigger name for greater financial reward at this stage of his career.

"There are a lot of people who may not understand or agree with the decision, but it's my decision," he stressed.

"I've got three children and a family at home, so I would love to secure their future and give them stuff I didn't have so they can have a nice life.

"Eddie Hearn (Nunez's promoter) came out and said with the money, there isn't that much of a difference. That fact is that the money (for the Wood fight) is double (than for Nunez). If you want to believe me or believe Eddie, that's up to you, but that's the truth and the reason why I've taken that deal and let the belt go."