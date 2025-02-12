NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville face several cup finals in bid to secure top-half finish

Jim Magilton has backed goalkeeper David Odumosu to bounce back from his error at the weekend INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Jim Magilton insists that the next seven league games leading to the split are all cup finals.

Engaged in a difficult battle to ensure top-six status that would guarantee a European play-off spot at the end of the season, the Reds could occupy sixth spot with victory over Carrick Rangers on Wednesday evening (7.45pm kick-off).

“They are all cup finals, including the (League) cup final,” he insists.

“Sunday was huge game for us, and we emphasised that fact. Through the course of the game, I don’t think I was ever comfortable in the game, but when we scored the second goal, I felt we could go on to win the game, and we haven’t. That puts us under even more pressure now going into Wednesday.

“They test your character and real resilience. They ask massive questions of you, and we have to be able to stand up and take that and then come out and play.”

Magilton believes his side need to take lessons from the naivety they displayed in Sunday’s draw with Portadown and learn from it.

“At the end of the day, there are standards and if you fall below them then quite rightly you have to ask those questions,” he accepted.

“In the game at the weekend, there were moments in that game where I just thought we were going to go and win, and we didn’t.

“There was a naivety in our play today and we’ve got to learn from that and if it comes up again on Wednesday night and the weekend, then we’ve got to learn from that.”

David Odumosu was culpable for Portadown’s leveller and Magilton is adamant his shot-stopper must display the character and resilience he has shown after other errors this season.

“It is standard for a keeper of his ability and quality, that is standard,” he reflected.

“That for him is handling practice and that is a worry in terms of, other teams now are going to be looking at that and are going to put him under pressure.

“Again, it is a character and resilience thing for us, and he has to deal with that.

“For me, we are aware of the week that is coming, and you tuck the three points under your belt and away you go again.

“We now have a massive game on Wednesday, and we have to come out all gun’s blazing.”

Joe Gormley and Conor Pepper both missed the weekend game with Magilton unsure if either will be fit for the next two games but isn’t using injuries as an excuse for their run of late.

“Joe was a no and Pepper was a no,” Magilton revealed.

“Both are injured, and they are touch and go as well for Wednesday.

“Every manager across the land will curse that, but it is just the nature of the beast.

“I don’t really talk about the injuries as such because it is slightly disrespectful to the lads that are trying to play and get game time.

“We’ve got Krisy and Shea [Gordon]. They are chomping at the bit and obviously Alex [Parsons] who flitted in and out today.

“Eric [McWoods] will benefit, that was his first 60-odd minutes in a while.

“We will address the lads, see what the body count is like and go again.”