Soccer: Reds crash out of Europe after extra-time defeat

UEFA Europa Conference League

First Qualifying Round, Second leg



Cliftonville 2-3 St Josephs FC (AET) (St Joseph’s win 5-4 on aggregate)





CLIFTONVILLE missed out on a lucrative All-Ireland clash with Dublin giants Shamrock Rovers in the next round of the Europa Conference League after falling to a 3-2 extra-time defeat to St Joseph's FC at Solitude on Thursday evening.



For the second week in succession, the Reds were reduced to ten men when Odhran Casey was shown a second yellow card on the hour mark after Micheál Glynn had cancelled out Pablo Rodriquez’ quick opener for the visitors.



The Reds all-time top scorer was on hand when Joe Gormley hooked his side in front after an acrobatic effort in the second period, but that was quickly extinguished by a Juanma strike for the visitor's as lightning struck twice in recent weeks for the reds as the scoreline drew level for the fourth time over the two-legged affair.

Cliftonville dared to dream when Conor Falls saw his late effort hit the upright in the final minute of normal time as the Solitude faithful gasped in disbelief as extra-time awaited.

It was not to be for the Reds on the night as St Joseph's took an early extra-time lead courtesy of a Hugo Jesslen goal two minutes after the restart.

The goal was enough to see St Joseph's edge the tie with a 5-4 aggregate win at the end of a pulsating two legs.

Although disappointed not to progress, Reds boss Jim Magilton felt there was a certain gallantry his side could take from the defeat.



“There is a certain gallantry in losing, but we lost and that is really disappointing,” Magilton reflected.



“After our initial set-back, we lost a goal, Shaun (Leppard) was sleeping and we lose a goal that quickly- but to bounce back in the manner which we did, the play and the way we did. We also scored a fabulous goal and the first half probably came to an end too quickly for us because I thought we had momentum."



“We gathered our thoughts at half time and tried to get on the front-foot, I thought we started the second half poorly- which didn’t help - and then we got the sending off, which obviously doesn't help either."

The Reds boss believes his side showed some real courage after his side almost manage to steal an unlikely result after his side were reduced to 10-men.



“The courage they showed, the players deserve so much credit. To suffer without the ball in the manner in which we had too, but still have the tenacity, the aggression and the wherewithal to still play on the counter and we nearly pinched it.



“Luke Conlon does magnificent and Conor (Falls) does everything right and the goalkeeper makes a fantastic save and I think that would have been justice for us."



Magilton made two enforced changes to the side that stated last Tuesday’s 2-2 draw in Europa Point Stadium.



Shaun Leppard came in to replace the suspended Jack Keaney and after Shea Kearney’s departure to Dunfermline following the first leg, Micheál Glynn was drafted into the starting line-up.



St Joseph's made a lightning start and led within the first 60 seconds of play after Pablo Rodriguez capitalised on an error from Shaun Leppard and slid the ball past Lewis Ridd to give the Gibraltar outfit the lead for the first time in the tie.



The Reds took a while to settle but Odhran Casey saw his header crash off the bar and Rory Hale’s follow-up was deflected into the side netting for a corner, which came to nothing.

One of the worst decisions you will see.@cliftonvillefc should be enquiring to @Conf_League over the decisions in both last week and this weeks game.



Two red cards and neither were justified.



Both referees should be suspended indefinitely https://t.co/m1BC9mp50Z — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) July 17, 2025



Geovanni Barba curled a free kick wide of goal for the visitors, but Cliftonville were building pressure. Hale threaded a ball through to Gormley in the area which St Joseph's net-minder Bradley Banda blocked with his foot.

Gormley arrowed a low shot inches past the near post and a minute later Hale picked out his team-mate in the area, with the striker volleying just wide.

On the half-hour mark the pressure told on St Josephs and Cliftonville were back on level terms. Joe Gormley’s knock down on the edge of the box fell to Ryan Curran allowing the midfielder to tee up Micheál Glynn, who steadied himself and bent a shot low into the bottom corner to score his first goal for the club.



Just before the break Rory Hale tried a shot from distance that Banda managed to turn behind as the half ended all square.



Jonny Addis almost gave Cliftonville the lead in the opening stages of half with Banda tipping the ball over the bar whilst at the other end Ethan Jolley skewed a shot wide.





Cliftonville’s chances took a huge blow on the hour mark when Odhran Casey was shown a second yellow-card for catching Alvero Rey. A challenge which brought the Solitude faithful to their feet in rage after a seemingly poor decision on the night.



However, the 10-men forged ahead on the 65th minute, Luke Conlon hung the ball up to the back post where Rory Hale kept the ball in and Joe Gormley’s close-range overhead kick found the net to make it 2-1.



The advantage would last a mere three minutes as St Joseph's restored parity for the third time in the tie thanks to a blistering Juanma strike from the edge of the box that beat Ridd in the Cliftonville goal.

Substitute Mitch Gibson called Ridd into action but the goalkeeper held on and the Reds shot-stopper then turned Manuel Sanchez’s shot behind for a corner as the pressure piled on from the away side.

The Reds had the chance to secure a win in injury time when Luke Conlon picked out substitute Conor Falls to burst towards the net but his shot was deflected onto the post by Bradley Banda and the away side survived the late scare as extra time was required.

St Joseph’s finally made the most of their numerical advantage two minutes into the first period of added time when substitute Hugo Jesslen touched the ball home from close range after a cross from the left.

Cliftonville couldn’t hit back and equalise to force spot-kicks as the Saints held on to book a tie with Shamrock Rovers in the next round, for Cliftonville they must dust themselves down as preparations continue for the start of the Sports Direct Premiership in three weeks time.



CLIFTONVILLE: L Ridd, O Casey, S Leppard (Sheridan 116’), J Addis, L Conlon, C Pepper, R Hale (Hawthorne 99’), H Wilson (McCay 99’), R Curran (Gordon 74’), J Gormley (Falls 81’), M Glynn (Corrigan 81’).



ST JOSEPH'S FC: B Banda, E Jolley, J Paul, J Barba, Sanchez, J Rodriguez (Forjan 62’), A Rey (Santos 108’), Cardozo (Gibson 66’), Juanma (Amadou 90+3’), Alvarez (Jesslen 90+3’), Armental (Martinez 62’).



REFEREE: Sven Wolfensberger (Switzerland)