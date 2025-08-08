Soccer: Reds hopeful they can overcome a feisty Bangor side in Premiership opener

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is expecting newly promoted Bangor to be fired up for their return to the Premiership when they welcome the Reds to the Bangor Fuels Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds kick-off their campaign on the road as they travel to face last year's Championship winners Bangor in the first game of this season's Irish Premiership.

It is the Seasiders first time back in the top flight since being relegated in 2009 and after winning the second tier last season and reaching the semi-final of the Irish Cup they've drawn plenty of plaudits throughout the league.

The sides also met last season in the League Cup, with a late Ryan Corrigan goal seeing the Reds sneak through on the way to winning the competition

Ahead of the weekend's clash, Magilton believes that opposite number Lee Feeney has recruited well and is aware of the threat they are capable of posing.

“They are going to be hyped up” said Magilton. “It is a fantastic game in itself and it is now a Sunday game, which gives it its own status. We played Bangor in the League Cup last year, and we won 1-0 in the last kick of the game and it was one of our toughest games.

IMPROVEMENT: Jim Magilton will be hoping their side can enjoy a better league campaign this season

“They have recruited well and they have great experience in their team. Lee Feeney has done a magnificent job, we’re well aware of their capabilities having played them."

The Reds boss is no stranger to these type of games and believes his side will not underestimate the challenge that lies ahead on Sunday.

“We’re well aware of the hype around the game, if we go into that – and we will not under-estimate them because we’ve played them. We are well aware of their capabilities as I say and we are looking forward to the game”.

Magilton acknowledged the excitement surrounding the beginning of the season and is of the opinion that his players share the same anticipation.

“I’m raring to go, at this stage of the season. You’re itching because, for us anyway, we were back in preparation for the European game, the players are chomping at the bit.

“Even as a player, I was always looking forward to the start of the season and you can feel that with the players.

“There is that anticipation and excitement, we obviously had the two competitive European games to contest and we were bitterly disappointed, but hopefully we can use that as motivation fuel."

Cliftonville have been relatively slow in the transfer market this season with only the four additions to a much depleted squad after many key players moved elsewhere.

Jim Magilton aired some of his frustration that he has towards the lack of activity in the summer window.

“There is a frustration because once you come towards the end of the season there is a duty of care to players who you are letting go,” outlined Magilton.

“That is part of the job, because these lads have given everything they can in the season and they move on and you have to treat them accordingly and treat them with the respect they are due.

“That’s one part of the job, the other part of the job is reaffirming beliefs in the lads who we would like to stay and we did that.

"We did that earlier than last year, which is great, but it’s still an awkward part of the job because you’d like to have that nucleus of a squad and then add where appropriate, so that has been frustrating."

ON THE MOVE: Shea Kearney penned a 3-year deal for the Pars this Summer

Magilton also commented on the looming takeover awaiting the Reds and believes that its just a matter of formality, but in the meantime the North Belfast side must cut their cloth accordingly.

“Largely, there is a lot of talk about the takeover and its in the last throws of solicitors and this, that and other, we’d like that to happen sooner rather than later – we’re on Cliftonville time and Cliftonville time is slightly different.

“We again have to cut out cloth accordingly financially and make sure that we get the right people in and due diligence around who we bring in is important.”

The Reds boss also spoke positively about the league's ever improving reputation and cited Shea Kearney’s transfer to Scottish Championship side Dunfirmline as an example of the opportunities that exist for young players.

“Anything that we can do as a group, and players and managers have a responsibility to do that and NIFL are doing a wonderful job around that as well. If we can attract really good players into the league and continue to enhance that reputation, and also a hotbed for young players too."

“Wee Shea Kearney has left. Shea Kearney – once he came into the team, he never went out of the team.

“He had a terrific spell over a two-year period where he’s won an Irish Cup, lost an Irish Cup and scored a wonderful goal, won a League Cup, played in Europe twice. His reputation is now enhanced and attracts attention from Scotland and England and the boy has gone and jumped. That will continue to happen hopefully.”



Cliftonville will play their opening game of the NIFL Premiership this Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 3pm at the Bangor Fuels Arena.