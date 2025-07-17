Soccer: Magilton hopes 'Spirit of Solitude' can spur Reds on against St Joseph's

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton is hoping the Solitude faithful can spur his side on ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifier second leg against St Joseph's.

The Reds travelled to the rock of Gibraltar last Tuesday, earning a 2-2 draw at Europa Point Stadium, which has given the North Belfast side much needed confidence that they can progress.

The Reds were twice ahead in the game, despite being reduced to ten-men following Jack Keaney’s red-card early in the second half but Alvaro Rey’s double ensured that it’s all to play for in North Belfast on Thursday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Magilton praised his side's execution of their game plan in the first leg but believes it is a case of starting from scratch all over again and insists they will do their homework following last week's encounter on the Rock.

“It’s another game and it’s starting from scratch again” insisted Magilton.

“We will do our homework as I say, we went in great detail and I thought the team; especially in the middle of the park in the first half, we were dominating."



“Harry Wilson was dominating the ball. We were really good and I felt that we had a foothold, and that is important at times away from home you have to control possession and the tempo and flow, I thought we did that."



“When we lost Harry, we kind of lost that flow again. It’s not easy coming on for Shea [Gordon] and Shea Gordon did work his socks off, Conor Pepper, Rory and the whole back four and everybody, it was a monumental effort from all the players." said Magilton.

The Reds head coach believes that his side need to play the game in front of them and avoid overthinking the gameplan.



“You do extensive homework and you probably overthink, but all the homework that you do, it’s only when you step over the white line, when the game kicks off that you see the team, their shape and their good players."



“They have lots of good players. Technically, they move the ball pretty well so there is still lots to think over, lots to mull over but last week was about giving ourselves a chance, and we’ve done that”.



Magilton was also delighted with the character that his players after going down to ten-men in the blistering heat.



“That's the character in the team and the MO (Modius Operandi) if you like."



“The lads that came off were absolutely outstanding, but we needed fresh legs as well and that impetus and the belief that we could still get forward, play, pass it and create opportunities."



“You only need one and we got and again, Jonny Addis was so cool and a fantastic penalty and as I say, it gives us a chance. You can maybe analyse your team, analyse the individuals within the team, it is only when you are put into the situation where you can actually see it." said the Cliftonville manager.

The Reds boss believes that the key for any success in Europe is concentration and that despite riding their luck at times, Cliftonville did show an outstanding defensive display.



“The mental fatigue now is huge because they’ve had to concentrate, they’ve had to shift, they’ve had to defend. We rode our luck of course, crossbar, post, the keeper had to make saves and all of that. The mental concentration and focus to stay in the game, to keep believing and to do what they’ve done defensively - I thought we were outstanding”.



Magilton questioned some of the decisions that Norwegian referee Daniel Hilgraff had made in the first leg, feeling that his side were hard done by in certain instances.



“Overall, I didn't think he was bad or anything, I just thought he missed one or two and one or two went against us,” claimed Magilton.

“We’ve got a penalty and he didn’t send him off, he said it wasn’t a goal scoring opportunity; he’s inside the box and it’s hit him in the hand and it’s a goal scoring opportunity.



“I don’t condone any sending off, I want to keep everybody on the pitch but I thought it was a foul [on Jonny Addis for the second goal] I think we had opportunities to clear our lines and we didn’t, when the ball came in Lewis (Ridd) was blinded and he (Álvaro Rey) is a good player.

“The lessons, we’ll do our homework again and get home to Solitude where I hope we will be roared by a full home support. The supporters were amazing, and outstanding. They play such a massive part in our club and we’re going to need them on Thursday”.



Ahead of Thursday’s tie, the Reds will be sweating on the fitness of Harry Wilson- who departed in the first half of the first leg and will need to reshuffle further after Shea Kearney departed for Scottish Championship side Dunfermline as he joins the ranks of fellow Lurgan native Neil Lennon.

The Reds have yet to open the biscuit tin, but a replacement is needed imminently with Derry City defender Conor Barr has being linked with a loan move to Solitude to replace Kearney, after the 19-year-old successful stint on-loan at Ballymena United last season.

A sold-out Solitude awaits the North Belfast club, progression would provide not only a huge financial windfall of €850,000, but setting up a second round meeting with League of Ireland giants Shamrock Rovers.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Thursday evening with a live text commentary available on the UEFA website.