Allianz Hurling League: Antrim's away woes continue with Offaly defeat

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Offaly 2-26 Antrim 0-17

IT was another away day to forget for Antrim as they left O'Connor Park in Tullamore, well beaten by an Offaly team whose impressive start to 2025 continues.

Last week, Davy Fitzgerald's men bounced back from their opening day loss with a big win over Westmeath, but the inconsistency that has plagued Antrim continued as bad followed good.

There was little to take from this game for the Saffrons apart from the same questions as to how they just failed to fire as Offaly blitzed them with 1-5 before the break, which left them with a mountain to climb and there was never any threat they would do so.

The loss of Conall Bohill to injury before throw-in and then Gertard Walsh with an ankle issue with 12 minutes gone didn't help their cause, especially in defence, but Offaly just seemed to have more hunger and ability to carve out the openings as the Saffrons ultimately had no answers.

"I suppose if you do look at Antrim over the last five or six years, it's either right up there or right down there," Fitzgerald said of his team's tendency to be inconsistent.

"There isn't much middle ground if we're being honest about it, it isn't alone this year. Like, we were nine points to seven down (after 30 minutes), playing average but we were still in the game.

"Next thing we gave a sharp pass we shouldn't have given and they got a goal out of it. We went 5-6 down. Once we went another point or two with that it just was like... that was it.

"You could actually feel it on the sideline that we weren't going to fight it back and I don't know why that is, because they're really good lads, they work really hard. But we can't be shipping beatings like that, end of story.

"If you look at the last three quarters, were we winning 50-50 balls? Honestly, were we winning it? I don't think we were. That's the question I'm going to ask them is: why?

"We're plenty fit enough but it didn't even seem like that outside and I don't know why. I suppose when the confidence drains out of you, you're in trouble. If that confidence goes out of you outside there, it's a tough place to be.

"It's an issue, we've got to deal with it and that's something we have to do ourselves; all of us have to get stuck into it. This is never going to be a quick fix."

It was an even opening with Brianh Duigan and Killain Sampson responding to Kellan Molloy and Niall O'Connor scores, but that Duignan point came from a 65 that ultimately stemmed from Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott being forced to save from Charlie Mitchell.

Offaly looked to have much more of a cutting edge and Elliott was again called into action, this time saving from Duignan, but Dan Ravenhill put the hosts into the lead and Charlie Mitchell doubled the advantage.

It was a little bit of a disjointed opening quarter, but Offaly were looking much more fluid and tenacious as they shut down Antrim attacks and carved out the better openings with the wind at their backs.

Duignan, Sampson, Ravenhill and Daniel Bourke helped stretch the lead to four with James Mcnaughton keeping the Saffrons in touch, but back-to-back scores from Seaan Elliott halved the deficit heading into the final five minutes of the half.

However, the hosts would enjoy a storming finish to the opening period as they hit 1-5 without reply.

The goal came on 31 minutes as James Mahon forced the turnover of Niall O'Connor, with Killian Sampson going long. Ravenhill was able to gather in space, and this time, gave Elliott no chance.

Sampson hit his third of the half straight after with Charlie Mitchell and two from Duignan helping Offaly into a commanding 1-14 to 0-7 advantage at the half.

Seaan Elliott is swarmed as he attempts to break forward

Antrim needed to inject life immediately after the break and they had their opportunity when Paul Boyle was set up by Nigel Elliott, but Mark Troy saved out for a 65.

McNaughton did point the award, but Offaly would rattle off eight of the next nine scores with Duignan and Sampson leading the way and Oisin Kelly ensured all six of the forwards were on the board.

There was even a score for wing-back Ross Ravenhill as the gap was out to 15 heading down the stretch.

Antrim were a beaten docket by now and they just had the look of a team that knew it was that case despite Scott Walsh and Keelan Molloy landing some decent points.

But Offaly always had a good response and they got their second goal with 10 to play as Killian Sampson looked to have been held up but got a shot away, which found the net.

Substitute Sam Bourke got in on the act for the hosts and although Antrim kept plugging away with the final four points, they only managed to put a little bit of a better look on the board as they were left with their souls to search once again.

"The one thing we talked about was we've got to come out and fight," Fitsgerald said of the message delivered at half-time.

"We got a goal chance straight after half time, we should have stuck that and that should have been a goal. Next thing, they come up and rattle off two or three points and we're down to 13 before you know it and we should have been down to seven. That's when you definitely know things aren't going…if we were full of confidence, that ball would be in the back of the net.

"We might have a chance of doing something then, but we needed to get a fast start after half time and we didn't get it. Offaly looked full of energy but as I said Offaly are coming, they're a good team.

"If we're beaten, I don't mind, but we have to be consistent in the way we apply ourselves.

"If you look at Westmeath last week, look at the amount of turnovers and dispossessions in the tackle. We were good in the tackle. Offaly hammered us in the tackle today. We've got to figure that out."

OFFALY: M Troy; P Cantwell, C Burke, J Mahon; R Ravenhill (0-1), D Shirley, J Sampson; C Spain, C King; O Kelly (0-1), D Bourke (0-1), K Sampson (1-4); D Ravenhill (1-2, 0-1f), C Mitchell (0-4), B Duignan (0-12, 9f, 1x65).

Subs: S Bourke (0-1) for P Cantwell (16), D Nally for K Sampson (60), D King for J Sampson (61), L Watkins for C Spain (64), DJ McLoughlin for D Shirley (68).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; G Walsh, P Burke, D McCloskey; S Walsh (0-1), E Campbell, J Maskey (0-1); N Elliott, N O'Connor (0-1); P Boyle, N McKenna, K Molloy (0-3); S Elliott (0-2), J McNaughton (0-9, 7f, 1x65), C Johnston.

Subs: E McFerran for G Walsh (13), R McCambridge for N McKenna (HT), C Boyd for D McCloskey (HT), E O'Neill for P Boyle (47), C McKeown for C Johnston (61).

REFEREE: Seamus Hynes (Galway)