NIFL Premiership: Reds lose ground in race for top six

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2–2 Portadown

CLIFTONVILLE missed the chance to move into the top half of the table above Portadown after being held to a 2-2 draw by the Ports at Solitude on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were twice on course to claim all three points through goals from Ryan Curran and Rory Hale, but Ahu Obhakhan and Josh Ukek replied to ensure Niall Currie’s men sit above the Solitude side in the race for the top six.

For manager Jim Magilton, it was another frustrating afternoon as he rued his side's inability to see things out.

“It definitely was [a frustrating day],” he admitted.

“When we scored the goal, I thought when we had real control in the game and then we conceded a really sloppy goal.

“Dave [Odumosu] can take a touch and actually play out, but we didn’t. We didn’t stop the cross and it looped over his head.

“When we scored the second goal, I thought we were on top of the game then, and if we had have a little bit more nose and know-how.

“Portadown had to come and seek an equaliser and we could have played through that. We didn’t and that is the disappointing aspect.

“We didn’t stop the cross. David should have come out to collect it and didn’t do that.

“To be fair to them, they ended the game as the aggressor, and we didn’t have enough today.”

This mid-air backheel goal from Portadown forward Ahu Obhakhan 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rMFQSj21S4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 9, 2025

Magilton handed a first start to new signing Eric McWoods in attack, whilst Alex Parsons had to be content with a role on the bench after linking up with his new teammates in the aftermath of their midweek draw in Coleraine.

It took a while for the game to spring to life with the Ports first to threaten from a Steven McCullough cross that was glanced wide at the back post by Baris Altintop.

Midway through the half, Shay McCartan saw his shot blocked by Odhran Casey and a few minutes later, the former Glentoran attacker roamed into a dangerous position and saw his shot turned around the post by David Odumosu.

The deadlock was broken after 32 minutes and against the run of play, it fell to Cliftonville.

Shea Kearney’s cross from the left was missed by Eric McWoods and fell to Ryan Curran. He took a touch to control and with his second touch poked past former teammate Aaron McCarey to make it 1-0.

It was a short-lived lead, however, as Portadown hit back within two minutes. Steven McCullough clipped in a ball from the left that Ahu Obhakan flicked over Odumosu and into the net to restore parity at the break.

Cliftonville began the second period positively as McCarey turned away McWoods’ shot.

They regained the lead in the 50th minute with a superb team goal. McWoods picked out strike partner Curran in the box and he swept the ball to Rory Hale to slot home and make it 2-1.

Luke Conlon blazed over after a late run into the area and substitute Alex Parsons saw an opportunity charged down by a combination of Baris Altintop and substitute Divin Isamala.

Portadown hit back and levelled for a second time with 10 minutes remaining. Lee Chapman floated in a cross from the left that David Odumosu flapped at and Josh Ukek was on hand to take advantage.

It buoyed the visitors who pushed for a late winner. Shay McCartan beat Jack Keaney for pace and his dangerous cross was turned behind for a corner by Casey.

Ex-Cliftonville midfielder Ben Wylie then saw his low effort clawed around the post by Odumosu as both sides were forced to share the spoils at the conclusion.

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Addis, Casey, Keaney, Kearney, Wilson, Hale, Piesold, Conlon, Curran, McWoods (Parsons 66’).

PORTADOWN: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, McCullough, Ukek, Teelan (Isamala 67’), Obhakhan (Fyfe 78’), Minzamba, McCartan, Thompson (Wylie 51’).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke