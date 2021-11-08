Winter concerns as demand outstrips supply at Andersonstown foodbank

WEST Belfast food bank, Foodstock are having to approach food manufacturers to ask for donations as demand for their services continues to outstrip supply.



Paul Doherty from Foodstock said that demand reached peak levels during the half term break when families had to provide extra meals for their children.



“We are seeing a big increase in the number of referrals that are coming through from the Belfast Trust, the Education Authority and various advice centres as well. Over the mid-term break we saw a lot of families struggling to cater for meals for their children which is heartbreaking.



“We came in after quite a busy weekend and looked at the stock levels. The shelves were bare and it caused a bit of a panic. We have been running about ever since trying to get our stock levels back to a level where we can support those in need again this week.



“It looks like we are going to be supporting around 350 households across West Belfast but things aren’t getting any better and people are really struggling at the minute.



Paul said that his team are trying to look outside the box in terms of getting support.



“People have really rallied around over the last few days. The amount of people who have come up here after spending their high street vouchers has been fantastic. Some of the local stores have also donated.



“The staff of Sainsbury’s have gone out and purchased food out of their own pockets and have had it ready for us while the supermarket itself has donated a load of in date fresh food that we have been able to distribute.



“Charlie McGlinchey from the Premier shop in Glencolin has been running about trying to source stuff for us and Makro have been great.



“It looks like thanks to people rallying around we will be able to cater for families in need for another week.”



Paul added that they are having to look at other ways to bring in food over the winter and that they are having to approach manufacturers directly to ask for donations.



“One company that we have been successful with has been Mash Direct in Comber who are allowing us to fill a van once a week which will fill our large refrigeration units going forward which is great.



“We are having other conversations with the likes of Moy Park and Tasty Foods to try and get the levels of food up so that we are in a position to support people.”



Paul Doherty recalled how when he first started the foodbank they would have had one busy day a week, now it is a seven-day operation.



“We have teams here from 9 o’clock in the morning then they are going out delivering up to 9 o’clock at night.



“We are definitely seeing the impact of the removal of the Universal Credit uplift but we are also seeing the impact of an impending fuel crisis.



“People are feeling the squeeze in terms of home heating and we are providing support which allows people to heat their homes. Where people have donated funds to us, we are supporting people by topping up their heating.



“There are quite a lot of vulnerable or elderly people in the community who are struggling to heat their homes. There are also a lot of young families who are struggling with our volunteers encountering families sitting around a breakfast table with their coats on to try and get some heat.



“We also have elderly people telling us that they are going out and sitting in coffee shops for two or three hours at a time to keep themselves warm. This is only the start of November and I dread to see what we will be like when the harsh winter hits” he said.