GALLERY: Hundreds take part in Darkness Into Light in Hannahstown

THIS year’s Darkness Into Light in Hannahstown marked a poignant return for many families who came together to remember their loved ones.

The annual charity fundraiser was organised in conjunction with Lámh Dhearg GAC and the Hannahstown Community Association with the money raised going to Suicide Awareness.

The annual walk began from Lámh Dhearg beginning at 4.15am on Saturday and participants walked through the early morning darkness and into the light in memory of those lost to suicide.

Over five walks have taken place over seven years with around £160,000 raised to help spread awareness of suicide prevention and self-harm.

Micky Boyle from Lámh Dhearg who helped organise the event said it was well attended once more and was a powerful message of hope for those who took part to remember their loved ones.

“I want to say a big thank you to our Darkness Into Light Committee members and volunteers and to our sponsor Electric Ireland, and to everyone who helped out and came to the walk," said Micky.

“People joined us in the most important sunrise of the year and sent a powerful message of hope. Everyone there turned up to let those in our community who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts to know that they are not alone – there is hope, and there is a light after the dark.

“The money raised for Suicide Awareness Falls Road will go towards helping people and families affected by suicide and struggling with suicidal thoughts and will fund many hours of counselling work in the community."

1/2 • A true honour to complete the annual Darkness into Light 5K on Saturday morning in Hannahstown.



This walk provides an opportunity for people to connect with their local community and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide. pic.twitter.com/08Wk8MkKZD — Cllr Tina Black (@CllrBlack) May 7, 2023

Micky continued: “Last year because of the kindness of supporters we were able to provide 50,000 hours of intervention and bereavement counselling and received over 100,000 calls and texts to the 24/7 Helpline.

“This also provided support to more than 600 people and families devastated by the loss of a loved one to suicide.

"Everyone who took part made all of this possible. Whether people took part with family, friends, colleagues or came by themselves, the entire Darkness Into Light community here and all over the world walked with you and we want to thank everyone who came, volunteered and took part.”