GALLERY: Diarmuid Frazer returns to Lámh Dhearg

After a two year break due to Covid, Lámh Dhearg and the Frazer family finally got the chance to host the popular Diarmuid Frazer Tournament.

It was a fantastic day of underage LGFA football and all teams were a credit and served up many exciting, entertaining and sporting games. Congrats to the successful winning teams: Cup - St Paul's; Shield - Naomh Éanna; Plate - St Patrick's, Lisburn.

Well done to all concerned in contributing to a well organised and memorable tournament positively showcasing LGFA.