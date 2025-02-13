GALLERY: Schools excel at SAG Credit Union Quiz

IT was SAG Credit Union’s favourite day of the year as staff hosted their Annual Credit Union school quiz which was hotly contested at St John the Baptist Primary School.

The rivalry between St John the Baptist and Holy Child Primary School has not dimmed over the years and was once more evident last Friday afternoon.

The children had great fun and provided some highly intelligent answers to the questions – as well as some funny ones. It was a tightly fought contest with only a few points between the teams, but St John the Baptist held firm to be the eventual winners and will represent SAG Credit Union at the Chapter Level of the Quiz.

SAG Credit Union would like to thank those hard-working teachers and classroom assistants who did practices quizzes and spent time with the staff of the local credit union on Friday afternoon.

In addition, as always, thanks to Chris Donnelly, St John the Baptist Principal, and Patsy the caretaker from St John the Baptist for hosting and providing much-needed refreshments during the quiz.

SAG look forward to seeing everyone in the next round.