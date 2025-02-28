GALLERY: Hannahstown residents looking to the future with renewed confidence

HUNDREDS of residents came together at the weekend to mark 20 years of Hannahstown Community Centre and 25 years of the local community association.

Formed in 2000, Hannahstown Community Association was developed to deliver benefits to the wider Hannahstown area and its residents.

Speaking at the event, Jim McCormick, committee member at Hannahstown Community Association, said: “At that time there were not the funds within the parish to build a new Parochial Hall it was decided to form an association to apply for funding to build a modern Parochial Hall/Centre for the benefit of the wider Hannahstown community.

“Eventually with the support of the big Lottery fund and Belfast Regeneration Office, corporate golf days, support of local businesses and our own parishioners the centre was built at the end of 2004 and then was officially opened in 2005.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those parishioners within the community who continue to support us and alongside those businesses and individuals that made the building of this centre possible.

“Having successfully built the centre the committee carried out numerous other successes for the community with the support of European funding and Belfast City Council and Lámh Dhearg GAC, eg:

New signs entering Hannahstown;

Play park;

Heritage and Village Square;

Highway for Health around Lámh Dhearg pitch;

Community Garden;

Darkness into Light;

Heritage Quilt."