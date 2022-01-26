Órlaithí Flynn welcomes new mental health crisis plan

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the publication of the mental health crisis plan, which includes provision for street triage teams, emergency department mental health workers and community-based crisis services.

The Sinn Féin mental health spokesperson welcomed the announcement, but said it is vital the actions outlined are implemented.

It comes just weeks after Finance Minister Conor Murphy proposed a health budget of £21 billion over the next three years. It is hoped it will fund part of the North's 10-year mental health strategy, which has an estimated cost of between £112m and £158m.

Speaking about Stormont's mental health crisis plan, Ms Flynn said: "I welcome confirmation that the mental health crisis services plan has now been published and includes clear targets that need to be met.

“These targets need to be acted on, including rolling out street triage teams, emergency department mental health workers and community-based crisis services to ensure people have support.

“There is a clear need for local and accessible mental health services across the north as the number of people on waiting lists continues to grow.

“I will be pressing the health minister to ensure that crisis services are interlinked with addiction and wider mental health services.”