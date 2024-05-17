Tributes paid to young Ballymurphy man Darren Branney (28)

A YOUNG West Belfast man will be remembered as a "shining light" by his loved ones after his passing this week.

Darren Branney (28) from Ballymurphy died after a suspected heart attack on Monday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his cousin, Seamus McComb said Darren always put others before himself.

"Darren was a shining light in our lives, known for his kindness, laughter and unwavering support for those he loved," he said.

"He touched so many hearts with his generosity and warm spirit, always putting others before himself.

"He was a very popular lad. He had so many friends and would never pass anyone without saying hello. I will always remember his humour.

"He was a massive Celtic fan and heavily involved in youth work at Corpus Christi Youth Centre. Darren was a wonderful person who will be dearly missed."

Over £4,325 has been raised on a GoFundMe page, set up by Sean to help with funeral costs for the family to give Darren the "beautiful farewell he deserves". You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/darren-doogles-branney

Darren will be deeply regretted by his loving family circle. No flowers- donations in lieu to N.I Chest Heart and Stroke.

His Requiem Mass will take place in Corpus Christi Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday (May 22) followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium at 3.20pm.