New Lodge flats documentary to open film festival

A DOCUMENTARY about the lives of residents living in a New Lodge tower block is set to open at a Belfast film festival next month.

The award-winning film about life in the North Belfast flats to open Docs Ireland 2024.

Fresh from winning the most prestigious prize at CPH:DOX, one of the largest documentary film festivals in Europe, Alessandra Celesia’s film The Flats follows four people from the New Lodge flats, as they revisit the collective memories that shaped their lives and the district they live in.



Emotionally taut, haunting in its authenticity and bursting with characteristically dark Belfast humour, The Flats invites the audience into both the past and the present of the tumultuous world of the New Lodge flats.

The screening takes place on Tuesday 18th June at 7pm in Cineworld, Odyssey Arena. Tickets are available at https://docsireland.ie/programme/whats-on/