Woman uninjured after shots fired at house in Ardoyne

GUN ATTACK: The house in Etna Drive that was targeted

SHOTS have been fired at a house in Ardoyne.

It happened at around 10.10pm on Wednesday night in the Etna Drive area.

Damage was caused to a window and the front door, the female occupant was uninjured but left shaken as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Etna Drive area on Thursday evening between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 15/05/24 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org