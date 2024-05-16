East Belfast murder victim named as Kathryn Parton (34)

A WOMAN found dead at a house in East Belfast on Wednesday has been named as 34-year-old Kathryn Parton.

Kathryn, who was known as 'Kat', was found in the bedroom of a house in Madrid Street shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon. She had sustained serious injuries to her head.

A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

Police have launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Kathryn’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

"I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1190 of 15/05/24.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.