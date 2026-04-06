SINN Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has said the only lasting and fitting tribute republicans can pay to "those who have gone before us" is continuing the work towards a new and united Ireland.

The South Belfast MLA was the main speaker at Belfast’s Easter Commemoration in Milltown Cemetery.

Speaking after the National Graves' Association parade made its way up the Falls Road, she said: “As we gather in this sacred place this Easter, we remember the many Irish republicans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of Irish freedom.

“While we must never forget, we must also look forward with confidence and hope in building a new and united Ireland.

"As we continue working towards this we must reflect on those countries whose own sovereignty and self-determination is being threatened throughout the world.

"Today, we see the devastating consequences of colonialism and conflict in Palestine, Iran and Lebanon where ordinary people are paying the price.

"We also stand with the people of Cuba, who continue to endure extreme hardship under a long and unjust blockade which has again been escalated by the US.

"We will be unapologetic in our support for the national and democratic rights of people across the world."

Deirdre Hargey MLA, Pat Sheehan MLA and Joe Austin from the National Graves Association

Deirdre Hargey added that next year's Assembly and Council elections can "energise the campaign for unity".

"These elections matter. They can strengthen the Republican mandate, to energise the campaign for unity and to show the Irish and British governments that we will no longer wait for change to happen, that we are demanding it and we are working to deliver it.

"The generation of 1916 did not wait for change – they made it happen. That responsibility now rests with us.

Deirdre Hargey MLA

"Momentum is building for change on this island, but momentum alone is not enough.

"It must be organised; it must be led and it must be sustained.

"This is the only lasting and fitting tribute that we can pay to our patriot dead and all of those who have gone before us."