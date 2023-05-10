More economic powers for Belfast, pledge Aontú

UNITY: Aontú candidates who will be standing in next Thursday's poll

AONTÚ have pledged to campaign to take economic powers away from London and put them in the hands of Stormont politicians.

The party launched its Council election manifesto for the May 18 in Belfast yesterday.

Party leader Peadar Tóibín TD said: “It's Aontú that seeks to devolve economic power from London to Belfast. We want economic self-determination for All Ireland.

"Health services are being decimated, public servants are voting with their feet and leaving due to poor pay and conditions. There is a £750m hole in the education budget.

"Public transport and local authorities are in reverse with regards service provision and all the Stormont parties can think of is how to divvy up a dwindling block grant from London.

"Only Aontú has the determination to devolve tax power from London to Belfast and equalise corporation taxes north and south. We want to draw in international investment, create well paid jobs for our young people so that they can raise their families here in Ireland.

If you want change, you need to change your vote. #VótáilAontú1 pic.twitter.com/zoMl6qxnPf — Aontú (@AontuIE) May 10, 2023

"This will increase funding for our hospitals, schools, public transport and public services."