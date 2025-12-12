Gaelic Games: Oíche cheiliúrtha Laochra Loch Lao

ON Saturday night, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich was full of ceol agus craic as CLG Laochra Loch Lao held their celebrations and awards night.

After a drinks reception, the night kicked off with Laochra’s Community Outreach Officer, Bríd Nig Aoidh, welcoming the club’s members to the celebrations as they looked back on the 2025 season and all that they had achieved. Bríd also welcomed the two special guests of the night, former Tyrone player and Irish language activist Mark Harte and current Donegal player and 2025 All-Ireland finalist, Dáire Ó Baoill.

Mark Harte has always been a strong supporter of and close friend to this Irish language GAA club, and this was clear to see as he praised the club for their commitment to the promotion of the Irish language and culture in West Belfast and for their sporting achievements of this year.

With the welcome out of the way, a delicious three-course meal cooked by Donall and his team at the Cultúrlann was served. The Cultúrlann provided Laochra with a festive atmosphere for the night, which greatly added to the celebrations of the evening.

The main event of the awards took place after dinner. Firstly, Mark Harte asked Dáire Ó Baoill a few questions about playing for Donegal, his home club Gaoth Dobhair, and his life as a Gaeilgeoir. During this conversation Dáire made reference to the strong links between Gaoth Dobhair and West Belfast, a link that was made clear by the legendary Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí, who passed away in 2023. Dáire spoke positively about Laochra Loch Lao as a club in Belfast operating through the Irish language, similar to his home club of Gaoth Dobhair. It was an honour for the club that two great Gaeilgeoirí and footballers were present at this special event.

Starting off with the senior ladies team, after a challenging season they were upbeat and positive about regrouping and looking forward to 2026. The ladies’ senior manager Robbie Ó Chléirigh spoke of the team’s resilience on and off the pitch and awarded Rachel Walls with Player of the Year, and Laura Sheerin as the Players’ Player.

Next up were the Laochra Leath Luas team, otherwise known as the Gaelic for Mothers and Others. Their manager Brenda Ní Chléirigh congratulated the women on a fantastic year, where they took part in two local blitzes. Tricia Barr was named as this team’s Player of the Year.

The men’s senior manager, Ciarán Ó Dochartaigh, spoke about the highlights of the men’s season, including their one point win over Na Gaeil Óga at the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. Gearóid McShane was named as Player of the Year, while Dáire Mac Mennamin took home the Player’s Player.

Chairperson of the club, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, finished off the awards with the presentation of the Club Member of the Year. He spoke of this member’s dedication to the club and the positive attitude that they have brought, both on and off the pitch and in many different areas of the club. This award was given to Pádraig Mac Mathúna.

The night was wrapped up by a final word of thanks by Mark Harte. It was a night filled with positivity and pride, as well as hopefulness for the 2026 season.