Fans urged to get behind Casement Euro '28 bid, as NI supporters say no

POTENTIAL HOST STADIUM: The proposed redeveloped Casement Park has been included as a host stadium for Euro 2028

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has urged everyone to get behind the North's joint-bid to host the Euro 2028 Championships.

This week, a final shortlist of stadiums was revealed for the bid, including the proposed redeveloped Casement Park on the Andersonstown Road.

The football associations of the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland have submitted a Preliminary Bid Dossier to UEFA to collectively stage the tournament.

Work could begin on the new stadium as early as January 2024.

Significant statement from Ulster GAA.

Casement Park stadium redevelopment is "close" says @mcgeehanstephen in spite of funding & political issues. pic.twitter.com/e0IkgQn8rD — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) April 13, 2023

On Thursday, a Northern Ireland football supporters' group said they were not in favour of Euro 2028 matches being hosted at Casement Park .

In a statement, The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs (AONISC) said they do not believe a GAA ground is a suitable location for tournament matches and called for the Irish FA to receive funding.

A spokesperson said: "Should Casement Park receive the significant public funding required to allow redevelopment to progress, we believe that Northern Ireland football should receive parity of funding.

"It is our view, and indeed our preference, that football tournaments should be hosted by football stadia.

"The Irish Football Association are aware of our position in relation to this matter."

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Paul Maskey MP said stadiums across the world can be used to host multiple sports and events.

"People have worked tirelessly to get Casement Park over the line and we now have planning permission for it," he said.

"Stadiums across the world are used for many different purposes and I don’t see Casement Park being any different from that.

"Casement Park will be used primarily for Gaelic Games and that is what it should be but when opportunities like the European Championships come along, it is right a bid should be put in.

"The Irish FA support this bid. There has been a lot of work between them and the GAA over recent months to get to this stage and I would commend them for that.

"There is no other stadium in the North that would be able to host a European Championship match."

The West Belfast MP has urged everyone to get behind the bid and outlined the positives of co-hosting the tournament could bring to the city.

"I think that the bid that has been put in for the European Championships, if successful, will be absolutely first class for Belfast and for West Belfast.

"The amount of attraction that would come from all over Europe and the world would shine on West Belfast if there were games there would be nothing but a good thing.

"I would hope everyone could get behind the bid, including all supporters to ensure it is successful.

"Nobody has anything to lose in this. They have everything to gain.

"Let’s see Casement Park redeveloped as soon as possible."