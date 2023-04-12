Casement Park included on final shortlist for bid to host Euro 2028

ON THE LIST: The proposed redeveloped Casement Park has been included as a host stadium for Euro 2028

CASEMENT Park has been included in the final shortlist of stadiums in Ireland and the UK's joint bid to host Euro 2028.

The football associations of the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland have submitted a Preliminary Bid Dossier to UEFA to collectively stage the tournament.

The unbuilt Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has also been included on the shortlist.

The list also includes the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Principality Stadium in Wales and English stadia Wembley, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad Stadium, St James' Park and Villa Park.

Planning permission for a redeveloped Casement Park was approved following two judicial reviews last year.

The new stadium, which will be of iconic bowl design with a capacity of 34,578 and a range of mixed-use facilities, has been developed by global award-winning architects Populous, designers of the Spurs and Man City stadia.

An English FA statement said: "High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful Euros ever – making us a low risk, high reward host."

A decision on who will host the 2028 Euro finals is expected to be made by Uefa's executive committee in September, with work on all potential host stadiums to begin by at least the summer of 2024, four years before the tournament.

Turkey is the other host country in contention.