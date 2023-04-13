Euro '28 bid: Building work could begin on new Casement by January 2024

ON HOLD: The old Casement Park is awaiting the bulldozer before work can begin on the new construction

THE progression of the joint bid by Ireland and Britain to host Euro 2028 – with Casement Park as one of the tournament stadiums – has been welcomed by former Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

The Sinn Féin woman was speaking after it was announced yesterday that the proposed new Casement Park had made the final ten stadium cut as part of the Irish-UK bid. Turkey is also in contention to host the tournament.

At a tourism event in West Belfast last week more details were revealed about the latest plans regarding Casement Park.

Speaking at the ‘Tourism Brings Peace and Peace Brings Tourism’ talk at St Mary's University College, Ulster GAA’s Stephen McGeehan – who is involved in the Casement Park development – said plans for the new stadium are currently being finalised. He said if everything goes to plan building work will begin at the Andersonstown site in January 2024 with a proposed finish date of early 2026.



Mr McGeehan said: “The building of Casement Park will fully celebrate the history of this place and it will also be a testament to the lost generation who haven’t been able to play at Casement Park in a decade.”

Speaking today Ms Hargey said: “I am pleased to see continued progress and support for the joint Ireland and Britain bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our island by hosting one of the biggest tournaments in international football and it cannot be missed.

“The potential to host multiple major fixtures at football stadiums across Ireland and Britain, including a newly built Casement Park, is a huge boost for local sport.

BREAKING! The UK & Ireland's final bid to host Euro 2028 has been submitted. pic.twitter.com/fBl6A6gxXU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 12, 2023

“Work to build the new Casement Park must begin urgently to ensure this first-class venue is ready for the potential of Euro 2028 fixtures being played there.

“If successful in the joint bid, we will attract thousands of football fans from across Europe to our towns and cities, creating jobs and boosting our local economy.

“I welcome the continued efforts of both the IFA and GAA in working in partnership to make this happen, with the support of all parties to get this over the line.