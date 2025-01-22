Family's concern over missing West Belfast man last seen in Dublin

APPEAL: Anthony Dornan has not been seen since January 13

THE family of a vulnerable West Belfast man missing for ten days are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Anthony Dornan (20) left Belfast for Dublin on Monday 13th January when he arrived at Connolly Station from Belfast's Grand Central Station. He was last seen arriving at Connolly at around 9:20am.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his aunt Janine said the family are very worried about him.

"Anthony hasn't been well recently and has serious mental health problems," she explained. "He doesn't smoke, drink or take drugs. He lives with his mummy in Ladybrook and rarely leaves the house. He is a bit of a recluse.

"He had been receiving medical care in hospital. I think maybe he is scared of it and that is why he went far away to Dublin. He has cousins down there but he wouldn't know them. He really is very vulnerable. We are all so worried about him."

Anthony is described as being 5”8 in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a thick grey coloured hooded jacket, a black woollen hat, navy blue coloured bottoms and black trainers.

Anthony is also believed to have been carrying a woven-type shopping bag with green handles.

Anthony Dornan

Police are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Anthony’s whereabouts to contact them on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report , quoting reference number 1146 14/01/25.