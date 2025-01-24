Tony shocked and confused after receiving parking ticket outside his home

CONFUSED: Tony McKeown looks at the the parking ticket that he received this week

A STOCKMANS Lane man has hit out at the Department for Infrastructure after he received a parking ticket outside his home.

Tony McKeown, who lives in a cul-de-sac of around a dozen houses facing Musgrave Park, was shocked after being issued with the ticket.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Tony said: "I have lived here seven years. My neighbour has lived here 30 years and this has never happened before to any resident.

"There are double yellow lines in this street but there is no need for them. The residents have to park and do so without causing any obstructions to anyone else.

"I park my car in the same place all the time. I think some common sense could be used in a situation like this.

"It doesn’t make sense to me. The Department for Infrastructure really needs to come out and look at the situation."

A DfI spokesperson said: “While the Department cannot comment on individual cases if Mr McKeown believes that a PCN has been issued unfairly we would encourage him to use the appeals process which allows for the full circumstances of the PCN to be reviewed."