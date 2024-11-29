JUST THE GOLDEN TICKET: St Joseph's Christmas show is a big hit

THE talented young people of St Joseph’s College put on a showstopping performance of the magical musical, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, captivating audiences across three matinee performances and two sold-out evening shows at the South Belfast venue.

Audiences were invited to enter a world of pure imagination as pupils told the much-loved story of the eccentric confectioner Willy Wonka and his weird and wonderful chocolate factory. A cast of 62 sang their way through the classic tale, written by Roald Dahl.

Rudi Cosgrove and Pearse Morrison as Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka

Taking on the lead role of Willy Wonka was Pearse Morrison, who captured the character’s mysterious nature. Rudi Cosgrove portrayed the rags-to-riches rise of Charlie Bucket with heartfelt sincerity alongside his full-of-life Grandpa Joe, played by Conor Kelly.

The supporting cast, including the mischievous and hilarious Oompa-Loompas and the various Golden ticket winners, each delivered standout performances and brought laughter and humour to the production. Spoiled and demanding Veruca Salt was played by Nikola Odzimek with her father, Mr Salt, being played by Shaine Benitez. Greedy Augustus Gloop was played by Jake Mee, with Mr and Mrs Gloop being played by Matthew McGeagh and Alex Heath. Mike Teavee reflected the dangers of too much screen time alongside his mother, Mrs Teavee, the pair played by John Jordan and Grace O’Neill.

The St Joseph’s school hall was packed for every performance

Competitive and rebellious Violet Beauregarde was played by Eliana Lamberton alongside Aimee Morrison as Mrs Beauregarde.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was a perfect showcase for the talent and creativity of the pupils and staff at St Joseph’s. Cristin McManus, Head of Drama, displayed outstanding innovation and dedication in directing and choreographing the sold-out show. She headed a committed cast of talented and enthusiastic young people from all year groups and made it another wonderful start to the festive season at St Joseph’s.