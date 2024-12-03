Jiu-Jitsu: ‘Godfather of Irish MMA’ Andy Ryan hosts masterclass

CHRISTMAS came early for a number of North Belfast clubs that provide training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu last Saturday at the Merville club.

Dozens of members from Grove, Merville and RMNU Mallusk attended a technical masterclass with coach, Andy Ryan, widely known as ‘the Godfather of Irish MMA’.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the fastest growing martial art in the world today, and widely regarded by many as one of the most practical and effective martial arts in the world, has produced many talented ‘home grown’ exponents since it first arrived in Ireland in the late 1990s.

Made popular by the UFC and many MMA fighters, BJJ training provides well known physical and mental benefits to millions of exponents around the world, as a true, performance based training system.

From it’s earliest beginnings in Ireland, Andy Ryan has been at the forefront of developments, having enjoyed a lifelong interest in combat sports, and he shared some of that knowledge at the seminar last Saturday.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, Wrestling, Judo and Japanese Ju-Jitsu all use ground fighting skills to survive and control any opponent. Now’s the perfect time, with New Year resolutions still waiting to be born, to sign up for classes with any of these very popular clubs.

The seniors at Merville

Robert Cullinan, Head Coach at the Merville and Grove clubs summed it up perfectly: “A Black Belt is really just a White Belt who never gave up.

“The hardest step is the first one through the door the first night.

“Very soon, you realise everyone else is just like you, maybe with a little more knowledge, but if you keep turning up, you soon see big improvements. From ages seven to seventy, we provide exercise-based classes that develop coordination, timing and technique.

“Too many people focus on just getting belts, and can get disheartened when that doesn’t happen quickly. It’s not a sprint, more like a half-marathon. Just come and train.

“Your physical fitness and mental wellbeing will improve naturally and when you’re ready, the belts will come. Don’t stress, just enjoy each class.”

Jiu-Jitsu is in good hands in North Belfast when you have regular access to talent like Andy Ryan, so why not come and see what all the fuss is about by visiting your local club and taking a class for free in the New Year? What have you got to lose? The smarter question is: What have you got to gain?