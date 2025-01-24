Driver in critical condition following four vehicle collision near Blacks Road

THE drivers of four vehicles have been treated to hospital, with one in a critical condition, following a collision on the M1 near Blacks Road last night.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision, which occurred on the westbound section of the motorway approaching the Blacks Road junction at around 6.40pm on Thursday.

Road Policing Sergeant Boyd said: “The drivers of the four vehicles were taken to hospital. Three have since left hospital after treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time.

“The other driver remains in a critical condition.

“The vehicles involved were a black Audi Q5, a grey Peugeot 207, an orange Dacia Duster and a grey Mercedes CLA.

“We would appeal to anyone who was on the motorway at that time, who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1403 of 23/01/25. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”