International arrest warrant issued for suspect in John George murder

AN international arrest warrant has been issued by Spanish authorities for the man suspected of murdering West Belfast man John George.

John (37) was last heard from on December 14 and relatives reported him missing when he failed to catch a scheduled flight home four days later.

Following an extensive search, which involved his family, his body was discovered on January 7 around five miles from the town of Rojales near Torrevieja.

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old man from the Czech Republic was bailed by a judge on January 10 and told he was being investigated as an alleged accomplice over the murder.

Spanish authorities have now confirmed three separate arrest warrants are now out for the individual suspected of carrying out the killing.

An official at the Valencian Community’s High Court said: “The magistrate heading up Court of Instruction Number Two in Torrevieja, following receipt of a report from the public prosecution service, has today issued three orders against the alleged material author of the death of the British citizen whose body was discovered in Rojales near Torrevieja earlier this month. That suspect’s whereabouts is currently unknown.

“The three court orders are an international search and arrest warrant, a European arrest warrant and a national search and arrest warrant.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended a vigil in John's memory at St Luke’s Church in Twinbrook on Sunday night where lanterns were released into the sky in his memory.

Mr George’s family also announced his funeral, which had been due to take place on Friday had been delayed.

His sister Courtney posed on social media: “All funeral arrangements cancelled until further notice due to circumstances beyond our control.

“Updated arrangements will follow in due course.”