New private hospital on Boucher Road given green light by Council

PLANS: The new private hospital on the Boucher Road

THE green light has been given to a planning application for a new private medical facility on the site of the former B&Q on Boucher Road.

One of Europe’s largest private healthcare companies, Affidea, will run the facility.

On Tuesday evening, Belfast City Council’s planning committee voted in favour of the project.

According to Affidea, it is expected 160 jobs will be created with the company adding that it will provide Belfast with “one of Europe’s leading orthopaedics centres of excellence, the most modern diagnostic imaging suite on the island and a minor injuries inpatient service”.

The plans also includes 74 recovery overnight beds for overnight residential care.