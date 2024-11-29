THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS GIFT: Win a copy of Bill Kirk's superb book of Falls memories

EVOCATIVE: Bill Kirk's book 'The Falls' is an unforgettable pictorial history of the early years of the Troubles; pictured in Raglan Street in the shadow of the twin spires of St Peter's are residents and a British army foot patrol

RENOWNED photographer Bill Kirk has captured the heart and the essence of West Belfast in his new book 'The Falls': a stunning and beautifully presented collection of black and white photographs from the early years of the Troubles.

The foreword is written by our very own Robin Livingstone, who writes: "Bill's pictures are a perfect, unindictable illustration of our past – of my past – untainted by the passing of the years and the dimming of memory."

We're offering you a chance to win one of five copies of the book in a fun competition that will test not only your knowledge of the Falls and surrounding streets, but your skill as a puzzle-solver.

Hidden in the following bold text are the names of 12 streets in the Falls and Divis area. Only streets, mind you. No parks, no avenues, no drives and no courts.

Here's an example to help you before we start. Take a few seconds to search the sentence ‘Hello, can you hear me?’

Any luck?

Well, the street you're looking for is 'Locan' Street, which connects the first and second words of the sentence. Got it? Good. Just another dozen to go before you get your hands on the picture-perfect Christmas present to someone you love – or even just to yourself.

Good luck...



Belfast is the most interesting of towns. Endless memories reside in the neighbourhoods and districts of the past. Its people are friendly and solid as rock. More power to them, I say.

My brother Ronan sent me a copy of a great new book of photographs by Bill Kirk and I scanned it with glee, songs from the past echoing in my mind. I loved the picture of St Peter’s church, an architectural icon way before it became a cathedral.

I’ve a ghastly memory of nearly drowning in the swimmers and me and my friends talking about it excitedly on the way home, the sun bright on our faces. After we said our cheerios, many’s the time that night I thought about it.

I remember as a boy loving the birds at the Bog Meadow: robin, wren, dipper, cygnet and mother swan. A large oak managed to shelter us from the rain on wet days. We’d walk down a small brae, marching in single file, until we reached the water and then we’d sit and have a picnic.

The road’s all changed now, though. It’s not a ham bap for lunch from the corner shop, the young people prefer sushi elsewhere.

You can email your answers to r.livingstone@belfastmedia.com or send them via Twitter/X direct message to @squinteratn

Answers and winners will be revealed at the beginning of next week.