Eddie passes away after waiting on liver transplant for over seven years

TRIBUTES: Eddie Lynch (59) passed away on March 31. He was over seven years on the waiting list for a liver transplant

A NORTH Belfast man who told us last year he feared he would die waiting on a liver transplant has sadly passed away.

Eddie Lynch (59) from Bawnmore was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 2017 after developing a hernia. Despite numerous visits to Kings College in London, a transplant never materialised and Eddie's health deteriorated in recent months.

Last May, he told the North Belfast News that he desperately needed a transplant "one day soon or I would die". Eddie passed away peacefully at home on March 31.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, his brother, John said it just "wasn't to be" for Eddie.

"Eddie was on the transplant waiting list for over seven years. It was the longest of any patient in the North of Ireland waiting for a new liver," he explained.

"He had six failed attempts of flying over to Kings College in London when a possible match was found. I went with him every time. For one reason or another, each time it didn’t materialise.

"Five times, the liver of the other person was found to be too fatty and another time the liver to be donated to Eddie was found to be damaged.

"There was another time a liver was found with a perfect match for Eddie but it went to another person who was a lot sicker than Eddie.

"Each time Eddie had to be prepared for surgery, so when a doctor comes and says it isn’t going ahead, it is very frustrating and disappointing. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be for him in the end.

"Eddie was a massive Celtic fan and loved his holidays. He tried to still enjoy life as much as possible despite his health struggles.

"He went to Turkey three times a year. The Parkhead Bar in Marmaris put a tribute up to him last week which was lovely. It is a plaque with a picture of Eddie."

Eddie leaves behind daughters, Jessica and Caitlin, grandchildren Oliver, Elliot and Charlotte, sisters Bernadette and Angela and brothers Frankie, John and Richard and the late Carmel and Annemarie.