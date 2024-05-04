'I need a liver transplant soon or I will die'

WAITING GAME: Eddie Lynch has been on the transplant waiting list for seven years

A NORTH Belfast man says he is playing the "waiting game" after spending over seven years on the waiting list for a liver transplant.

Eddie Lynch from Bawnmore was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver in 2017 after developing a hernia. Eddie remains on a waiting list for his life-saving transplant.

According to the Health Service there are 201 people on the transplant waiting list in the North. Nine people died while on the transplant list last year.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Eddie said: "I have been sent to London a number of times since 2018 to be assessed for a liver transplant.

"I have been close on a number of occasions but for one reason for another, I have never got my transplant.

"At the end of March, I was brought over to London again. I got the all-clear but someone came who was very ill and got the liver instead. They had the same type of blood type as me, so it was a no-brainer for them to have it.

"My health is just okay at the minute but I will need this transplant one day soon or I will die. I could be fine one day but the next day I could urgently need the transplant.

"My life is certainly restricted. It is a waiting game. It is depressing. I am constantly thinking about it and wondering if the phone rings, will that be the call?"