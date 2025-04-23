Popular North Belfast barber Jay in intensive care after seizure and fall

MESSAGES of support are pouring in for a popular North Belfast barber who fell ill over Easter.

Jay Millar opened Jay's Barber Club in Seaview Street in 2020.

After having a seizure on Sunday morning, Jay suffered a fall and subsequent injury.

He was rushed to intensive care where he has remained in a medically induced coma and is currently stable at these early stages.

In a post on Jay's Barber Club Facebook page, his team thanked the public for their support.

"We thank you for your outpouring of messages.

"We ask that you respect the family's privacy and await updates via our social media channels.

"The family have so much to deal with right now so please let them handle this situation in their own way at what is a very distressing time.

"Jays Barber Club will still operate as normal - please keep supportingt the business, you can still book David and Aaron via their Booksy account. You can still walk into the shop as normal.

"We will still continue to post on social media as normal. Jay has a family he supports and it is up to us to help this business run smoothly in his absence. We are a team at Jays Barber Club and will continue to help the name thrive until Jay is back on his feet.

"Finally - but most importantly of all - please keep Jay in all of your prayers. He needs them now more than ever."