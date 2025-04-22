15 year-old boy charged following assault on Glider

ALTERCATION: The incident happened on a Glider in the Divis area

A 15 year-old boy has been charged following an assault on a Glider service in West Belfast on Easter Sunday.

At approximately 6.50pm, it was reported that an altercation had broken out involving approximately 20 youths who were travelling on the vehicle in the Divis area.

A passenger, who intervened, was attacked, sustaining injuries to his face and head. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old has been charged with common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 19.

Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1147 20/04/25.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.