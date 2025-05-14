75 jobs to go at leading West Belfast tech firm Andor

AROUND 75 redundancies have been announced at leading West Belfast-based tech company Andor Technology.

Founded in 1989 out of Queen's University Belfast, Andor is a global developer and manufacturer of scientific cameras, microscopy systems and spectrographs for academic, government and industrial applications and are based at Springvale Business Park.

As well as being based in West Belfast the company has offices in Japan, China, Switzerland and the US. Andor was purchased for £176 million in December 2013 by Oxford Instruments.

The company said 100 jobs will be lost with 75 job losses in Belfast.

In a statement, Oxford Instruments said: "We are taking a number of measures to manage our cost base as we position our business given weaker than anticipated demand currently in some of our key markets.

"As part of this we have begun a process of collective consultation at our Oxford Instruments Andor site in Belfast, with a view to reducing the headcount of the business, including making a limited number of compulsory redundancies.

"Wherever possible, we will reduce the impact of this programme on employees by considering requests for voluntary redundancy or early retirement.

"Oxford Instruments Andor is also making a number of reductions in overseas roles. There will be approximately 100 redundancies in total, including approximately 75 at our Belfast site.

"We are working with the employees impacted to support them through this process.

"We are committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for them and for the continued success of Oxford Instruments Andor, which remains a significant employer in Northern Ireland."