Belfast City Council passes motion against US war planes landing at Aldergrove

BELFAST City Council has passed a motion calling for an end to the facilitation of US war planes in Aldergrove Airport.

Over 60 US military planes have been tracked stopping at Aldergrove airport, with concern from campaigners that they could be transporting weapons or munitions to support the Israeli assault on Gaza.

At full council meeting, a representation from Cairde Palestine told councillors that they have carried out numerous protests at Belfast International Airport over the issue.

The motion by People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins stated: “This Council notes its alarm that Belfast Aldergrove Airport has been used as a transit point for US military aircraft and cargo en route to Europe and the Middle East.

"As reported, over 60 military flights have been detected using Aldergrove airport as a transit point during the 18 months of Israel's assault on Gaza. Over a dozen of these flights were found to have travelled to Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar: a key transfer point for large-scale munitions between the US and Israel.

"The Council notes its grave concern that these flights were, therefore, likely carrying weapons and munitions which were used in the Israeli genocide in Gaza. This will cause considerable distress to the Palestine community living here in Belfast, as well as the many thousands of people in the city who have publicly demonstrated to demand an end to Israeli occupation and apartheid.

"Allowing this to continue without a robust challenge from our political institutions would signify a complicity on the part of our own devolved government with Israel's genocide, and the wider US imperial project. The Council resolves to write to the Stormont Executive, the Westminster Government, and management of Aldergrove Airport to express its disgust at this complicity."

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said the motion was "nothing to do with" Belfast and was an opinion on a political issue in the world.

Alliance Emmet McDonough-Brown said they were happy to support the motion but it was impossible to know in what context US military planes were using Belfast International Airport.

DUP Alderman Dean McCullough said the motion attacks "our closest ally" USA for supporting Israel's right to exist and defend itself, yet says "not one word" about Hamas.

Sinn Féin councillor Brónach Anglin said our airports should never be used to facilitate a genocide against the Palestinian people.

Following a vote, the motion was passed by 40 votes to 16.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor Michael Collins said: "I am delighted that this motion passed at Council.

"The motion mandates Belfast City Council to take a clear stance in demanding an end to the facilitation of US military flights in Aldergrove Airport.

"This is significant, as up until now, the Stormont Executive has remained silent on the matter. In the face of a genocidal assault on Gaza, silence is complicity. We need other government bodies, and the Stormont Executive, to follow suit and endorse this call."