Dr Chakravarty 'dedicated his life to the people of Andersonstown'

A GP who dedicated much of his career to helping his patients in his West Belfast surgery will be remembered for his care and love towards them.

Dr Basudeb Chakravarty (77) passed away suddenly at Musgrave Park Hospital on April 29 after suffering a stroke.

Originally from India, Dr Chakravarty trained to become a doctor in New Delhi before coming to the North of Ireland in 1972 where he met his wife, Christina.

They worked together in Musgrave Park Hospital before Dr Chakravarty worked in the City Hospital before becoming a GP at Ballyowen Health Centre in Andersonstown.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his daughter Durga said: "Dad dedicated his life to the people of Andersonstown and beyond at his surgery in Ballyowen.

"On his days off, he would have been in work doing anything to improve the practice.

"He really did go above and beyond for his patients. He went to visit patients even if it wasn’t arranged and they really loved that.

"He would have gone to visit patients at all hours of the day and night. He really loved his job and the really took his patients to his heart. He dedicated 42 years of his life to the people of Belfast.

"Outside of work, he was a very meticulous man. He was a family man and a wonderful father. He would have done anything for us.

"He fractured his hip in March and was rehabilitating in Musgrave Park Hospital and had been doing really well but suffered a stroke. It was all very sudden."

Dr Basudeb Chakravarty was husband to Christina, father of Conor, Durga, Niamh and Daragh, brother of Buddhadeb and Aditya, and father-in-law to Drew and Sarah and grandfather to Cillian.

His Requiem Mass took place last Friday in St Brigid’s Church Windsor Avenue followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.