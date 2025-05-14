Gaels Against Genocide walk to raise funds for mobile maternity unit for Gaza

WALK: The fundraising walk has been organised by Gaels Against Genocide

GAELS against Genocide have organised a Walk for Palestine in West Belfast to raise funds for the purchase of a mobile maternity unit for Gaza.

It will take place on Sunday, leaving St Paul’s/Rossa at 10am and stopping at Sarsfields, Casement, St Galls Lane, O'Donnells and concluding at Corrigan Park

Michael Doherty from Sarsfields GAC, who is part of the group is encouraging everyone to take part.

"We are organising this walk to raise funds for a mobile maternity unit in Gaza," he said.

"With all the hospitals in Gaza now having been totally destroyed or severely damaged we are hoping to get mobile hospital units on the ground and we are starting with a mobile maternity unit.

"The walk on Sunday is for everyone to take part, not only GAA members and players."