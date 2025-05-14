West Belfast soccer club's appeal to replace vandalised equipment

SENSELESS: Nets were vandalised in the Falls Park last Friday evening

A WEST Belfast soccer club is appealing for the public's help to raise money to replace equipment after it was senselessly vandalised in the Falls Park.

Belfast Celtic Young Men and Ladies FC said over £3,000 worth of damage was caused to nets, describing it as "horrendous vandalism".

"On Friday evening, unfortunately our club was victim of horrendous vandalism and over £3,000 in damage was caused to nets which are used for developments games that involves near all clubs in the north on a weekly basis," the club said.

"1,200 kids would attend these games across one weekend in the Falls Park yet some individuals thought it would be a great idea to completely ruin all the equipment.

"Local business have reached out to help us financially to replace these items so we have decided to start a fundraising page and any help will be very much appreciated and ultimately impact so many young people’s playing pathways.

"Thank you so much for your help."

You can donate to the appeal here.